Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 | Posted by

Burra Foods makes electricity savings

KORUMBURRA dairy processor Burra Foods has entered into a Renewable Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Melbourne-based energy retailer Flow Power.
The deal will bring Burra Foods closer to meeting its energy efficiency goals and give the business access to secure low-cost renewable energy over 10 years.
The renewable power, sourced from Ararat Wind Farm, is expected to deliver annual savings in excess of 20 percent and can be used in real time to offset grid electricity consumption.
Stewart Carson, Burra Foods general manager supply chain and manufacturing, said, “As a business, Burra Foods has very bold sustainability targets and we have invested heavily in renewable energy solutions that fit our usage demand.
“Partnering with Flow Power and sourcing a steady supply of clean, renewable energy is a major step toward our facility being powered by 100 percent renewable energy. We remain committed to playing our part in sustainable dairy manufacturing.”
During peak periods, Burra Foods can receive up to 1.5 million litres of fresh farm milk for processing every day.
The dairy manufacturer required an energy solution that would support its rigorous production schedule, improve its energy efficiency and provide price certainty.
Matthew van der Linden, managing director of Flow Power, said, “Traditionally, the dairy industry is a heavy power user that requires a significant amount of power at all stages of the supply chain. This agreement will deliver secure cost-efficient power for the long term, without compromising on Burra Foods’ sustainability goals.”

Top of the town: Burra Foods’ dairy factory at Korumburra will source electricity from Ararat Wind Farm.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25121

Posted by on Jun 5 2018. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added