Burra Foods makes electricity savings

KORUMBURRA dairy processor Burra Foods has entered into a Renewable Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Melbourne-based energy retailer Flow Power.

The deal will bring Burra Foods closer to meeting its energy efficiency goals and give the business access to secure low-cost renewable energy over 10 years.

The renewable power, sourced from Ararat Wind Farm, is expected to deliver annual savings in excess of 20 percent and can be used in real time to offset grid electricity consumption.

Stewart Carson, Burra Foods general manager supply chain and manufacturing, said, “As a business, Burra Foods has very bold sustainability targets and we have invested heavily in renewable energy solutions that fit our usage demand.

“Partnering with Flow Power and sourcing a steady supply of clean, renewable energy is a major step toward our facility being powered by 100 percent renewable energy. We remain committed to playing our part in sustainable dairy manufacturing.”

During peak periods, Burra Foods can receive up to 1.5 million litres of fresh farm milk for processing every day.

The dairy manufacturer required an energy solution that would support its rigorous production schedule, improve its energy efficiency and provide price certainty.

Matthew van der Linden, managing director of Flow Power, said, “Traditionally, the dairy industry is a heavy power user that requires a significant amount of power at all stages of the supply chain. This agreement will deliver secure cost-efficient power for the long term, without compromising on Burra Foods’ sustainability goals.”