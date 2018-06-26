Burra Foods’ milk to hit the shelves in Taiwan

KORUMBURRA dairy processor Burra Foods has announced the launch of its new dairy brand, Pure Source Milk.

Pure Source is Burra Foods’ first retail product and is part of a strategy to drive maximum value from fresh farm gate milk in international markets.

The one-litre Australian fresh milk packs will initially be exported to Taiwan with a strong focus on regional provenance back to the Gippsland dairy farming families that supply the high quality milk.

Each pack contains a Farm Finder QR code that tells the story and provides information about the farms that supply Burra Foods.

Evan Scicluna, Burra Foods marketing and business development manager, said, “Taiwanese consumers drink over 15 million litres of premium imported fresh milk every year. There is already a positive preconception of Australian agriculture and we plan to take it one step further by promoting Gippsland as Australia’s premier dairy region.”

Burra Foods believes traceability in the dairy supply chain will continue to evolve with technological advances.

Victorian Minister for Trade and Investment Philip Dalidakis congratulated Burra Foods on the Pure Source Milk launch and said the government was backing the company in its drive to promote Gippsland’s dairy products on the world stage.

“Victoria has a well deserved reputation for producing premium food and beverage products, and Burra Foods is a great example of how regional Victorian companies are taking these products to the world,” he said.

“The Victorian Government is helping companies like Burra Foods connect with global markets so they can grow and employ more locals.”

Pure Source Milk will be sold across 5000 distribution points in Taiwan and will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign focused around Gippsland’s pristine farming environment.