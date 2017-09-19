Burra Foods praises top farmers

BURRA Foods honoured first class suppliers at an awards ceremony at the Korumburra Showgrounds last Tuesday, September 12.

The Korumburra-based milk processor presented Gold Quality Awards to farmers who had produced A Grade milk all season with average bulk milk cell count of less than 100,000, and Silver Quality Awards to farmers whose milk had a count of between 100,000 and 150,000.

Up to 50 new suppliers attended the open day, which included a tour of the factory to demonstrate the company’s capabilities within the manufacturing sector.

Burra Foods’ Korumburra processing plant creates 50 to 70 products.

Burra Foods chief executive officer Grant Crothers said, “It is an introduction to the new suppliers who have joined us recently, and get them to understand Burra more and what we do and how we do it, and give our new and existing suppliers an opportunity to have a look at the factory.”

Quality assurance testing occurs on site and the company spends a lot of time refining processes to ensure customers are provided with the product they want.

Water is one of the plant’s biggest by-products and recovers around 80,000 litres of water per hour, of which around 10 percent is waste.

The plant has two million litres of storage on site, however is unable to operate self sufficiently at this stage as some processes cannot be completed with recycled water.

In terms of water use, the plant is currently about 70 percent efficient, but is working towards getting as close to 100 percent as possible.

This year, Burra Foods will process around 350 million litres, up about 20 percent on the last year and is currently processing around nine million litres per week.

The company now has more than 200 suppliers for the first time in its history.