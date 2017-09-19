Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Burra Foods praises top farmers

BURRA Foods honoured first class suppliers at an awards ceremony at the Korumburra Showgrounds last Tuesday, September 12.
The Korumburra-based milk processor presented Gold Quality Awards to farmers who had produced A Grade milk all season with average bulk milk cell count of less than 100,000, and Silver Quality Awards to farmers whose milk had a count of between 100,000 and 150,000.
Up to 50 new suppliers attended the open day, which included a tour of the factory to demonstrate the company’s capabilities within the manufacturing sector.
Burra Foods’ Korumburra processing plant creates 50 to 70 products.
Burra Foods chief executive officer Grant Crothers said, “It is an introduction to the new suppliers who have joined us recently, and get them to understand Burra more and what we do and how we do it, and give our new and existing suppliers an opportunity to have a look at the factory.”
Quality assurance testing occurs on site and the company spends a lot of time refining processes to ensure customers are provided with the product they want.
Water is one of the plant’s biggest by-products and recovers around 80,000 litres of water per hour, of which around 10 percent is waste.
The plant has two million litres of storage on site, however is unable to operate self sufficiently at this stage as some processes cannot be completed with recycled water.
In terms of water use, the plant is currently about 70 percent efficient, but is working towards getting as close to 100 percent as possible.
This year, Burra Foods will process around 350 million litres, up about 20 percent on the last year and is currently processing around nine million litres per week.
The company now has more than 200 suppliers for the first time in its history.

Talented farmers: from left, Burra Foods’ Silver Quality milk suppliers, Brendan McGlead of Foster, Dee and Colin Hendrikse of Driffield, Rachael and Klara McGlead of Foster, Joe Meggetto of Warragul South, Graham Wildes of Yannathan, Jason and Zac McRae of Middle Tarwin, Kerrie Redmond of Inverloch, Sharyn Allott of Welshpool, and Warren Redmond of Inverloch.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=22622

Posted by on Sep 19 2017. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...

Recently Added