Posted by brad

Burra raises $50,000 for bushfire appeal

COOKING FOR RELIEF: Pitching-in for a good cause are Burra Foods staff (L-R) Zavier Harris, Susan Maskell, Melissa Nichol, Colin Brown and Charles Pearce, who were part of a bushfire fundraising barbecue at the Burra plant at Korumburra.

MILK processor Burra Foods will donate more than $50,000 to help people impacted by the recent Victorian bushfires.

The money will go to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal and it includes proceeds of the production run at Burra’s Korumburra plant on Friday, as well as a barbecue fundraiser and contributions from staff.

Burra Foods CEO Stewart Carson said the scale of the fires and devastation at the loss of lives had rocked the entire Burra community.

“The impact on our wider community has been devastating,” he said.

“The Burra Foods community has once again come together to raise funds for those impacted in East Gippsland and North East Victoria.

“Over the next two weeks we will be holding other events to raise money for Wildlife Victoria.”

Mr Carson said fundraising efforts has also been supported by their loyal network of customers, suppliers and milk supply partners, in a bid to raise more funds to help with the bushfire recovery.

He was heartened by how the Burra community came together in times of need and said assistance for those impacted by the fires, wildlife and livestock included, would be required for a long time.

“Unfortunately, Victoria’s bushfire season is far from over and it will take many months and even years for communities to fully recover,” he said.