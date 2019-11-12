Burra shooters excel



DEAD-EYES: (L-R) Jack Stockdale and Charlie Cook were covered in ribbons after dominating the skeet titles recently held in Tasmania.

KORUMBURRA Gun Club members made their way to Tasmania to shoot the 2019 skeet titles recently.

Four members from the club competed and came away with some great results.

Charlie Cook came out best of the Korumburra shooters, winning the Overall High Gun with a score of 247/250 and also winning the junior Overall High Gun.

In the 50 target state skeet doubles, Charlie Cook took the High Gun for this event with a score of 49/50, the score also winning him the junior prize.

Tim Stockdale was second in A Grade with a score of 39/50 and Max Oakley took second in the veterans grade with a score of 40/50.

The next event was the 50-target state 20-gauge championship, Max Oakley winning the veterans division with a score of 48/50.

The 100-target state skeet championship was held and Jack Stockdale won AA Grade with a score of 138/139, Charlie Cook coming second in juniors with a score of 99/100.

Korumburra Gun Club president Trent Tobias was thrilled with how the members of Korumburra shot.

“Charlie Cook first and Jack Stockdale third overall, the young members are really putting in some hard work and the proof of this is in their result,” he said.

“Charlie and Jack are two young shooters who you should keep your eye out for, I think both of these young men have huge potential. I am exceptionally proud of their results and look forward to what the future might bring.”