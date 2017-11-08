Posted by brad

Bushlea cow breaks Australasian record

HISTORY was made on Wednesday, October 25 when a cow bred by Bushlea Jerseys of Leongatha South made an Australasian record price for a jersey female of $50,000 during the Global Impact Sales held at Camden Showgrounds, New South Wales.

The price smashes a 36 year old record, set back in 1981 by Warwick Daisy Lee which made $34,000.

Breaking the record was reining International Dairy Week Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Bushlea Van Fernleaf 10, EX 93. This deep pedigreed five year old was consigned by Bushlea Farms, owned by the Kuhne family.

She was purchased by a syndicate of Bradley Cullen and American partners including Andrew and Jennifer Vander Meulen, Cybil Fisher and Matt Senecal.

Fernleaf 10 was the first ever Dairy Week supreme champion to sell at a public auction, so the anticipation was high for what price the cow would make. The cow completes eight out of 10 generations of excellent dams and is straight from Bushlea’s most famous cow family, the Fernleafs, which make up more than half the herd on the farm.

Wayne Kuhne was at the sale for Bushlea Farms and said it was a great experience and the first time the farm had been there for the sale.

“She went well above our expectations but she was such a unique cow and has just achieved everything possible for us,” Wayne said.

Wayne was up in Camden for a whole week and said the event was run in conjunction with the New South Wales State Fair.