Busy year for Prom Country tourism

A NEW local food event, a travelling wombat and a photo competition were just some of the key achievements detailed at the Prom Country Regional Tourism Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, November 21 at Prom Country Lodge (Café Max) in Foster.

Prom Country Regional Tourism’s Chair, Philip Botte, presented a report of activity over the last 12 months, which included the production of a touring map, visitor guide and shopping guide as well as the facilitation of a new photography competition which attracted over 100 entries.

The Where’s Wilbur campaign and Local Dish food competition were also well received and are looking at being continued in 2018. Perhaps the most significant development however, was the development of two new town websites (www.visitkorumburra.com.au and www.visitmirboonorth.com.au) which were created in collaboration with their respective town associations. Industry development activities for 2016/17 included a food industry ‘meet and greet’ and an international marketing information session.

“It has been a busy 12 months for Prom Country Regional Tourism and it doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon,” said Mr. Botte. “We have a new driving brochure due out next year and we are looking at further industry development opportunities for businesses. There are a lot of great things ahead.”

Election proceedings at the AGM were brief with all candidates elected unopposed.

Returning committee members were: Sean Taylor (Promhills Cabins), Marty Thomas (Moo’s at Meeniyan), Brent Moran (Parks Victoria), Cr. Maxine Kiel, Cr. Meg Edwards, and Danielle Todaro (South Gippsland Shire Council). Newly elected representatives were Chris Chapman (Tindoona Cottages) and Sandesh Selvaratnam (Black Cockatoo Cottages).

The meeting component ended on a sad note with a farewell to retiring PCRT Chair, Philip Botte, who has led Prom Country Regional Tourism for over five years. Philip was thanked for his professional leadership, sound judgement and unwavering support during his time with PCRT and was presented with a bottle of local Pinot Noir.

Following the meeting attendees enjoyed a delicious meal, comprising a choice from five mains and desserts, and a presentation from Vic Bradshaw and Chef Noel from Prom Country Lodge on their upcoming plans for the establishment. Afterwards, many attendees expressed their intention to return to Café Max in the future to sample more meals made with fresh, local, ingredients.