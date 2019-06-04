Call for coastal cash

COASTAL EMERGENCY: South Gippsland Conservation Society’s Aileen Vening and Bass Coast Climate Action Network’s Michael Nugent want more money committed to the problems facing coastal communities.

ENVIRONMENTAL groups in Bass Coast Shire have asked for a bigger commitment from Bass Coast Shire Council to address beach erosion and coastal inundation.

As council’s budget is still in its draft form, last week’s special meeting gave members of the public the chance to make their pitch for greater funding.

There were 33 written submission presented to councillors ahead of the presentations, with 15 people nominating to speak on the night.

More than a few spoke about the environmental challenges facing coastal communities.

Bass Coast Climate Action Network’s Michael Nugent told councillors that if they accepted the science of a climate emergency, they need to “add a climate prism to the other tools you use for making all future decisions and set up a deliberative advisory panel to bring the community along with you”.

“If you don’t accept the science, God help us all,” he said.

He asked the councillors how each would feel 20 years’ time, “when all the shocking and irreversible effects of climate change pervade every aspect of our lives”, if they chose not to take the opportunity to act.

Meanwhile, Cowes East Foreshore Prevention Action Group’s Ken Hailey said council’s budgetary response to climate change was “manifestly inadequate”.

He said “$50,000 for risk management for coastal and bushland reserves” was not nearly enough.

“That money is used occasionally for renourishment and occasionally in bushland reserves,” he said.

“Our submission will contend that money is manifestly inadequate to address the problems that are occurring around the shire. “We’d like to see the establishment of a $1.5 million contingency for emergency use in coastal management.

“Then the CEO and a competent team can respond accordingly and have the resources to do that.”

He said all parts of the shire were now affected.

“The hotspots are now everywhere. I was looking at photos of Jan Jerrup tonight. Then you come down to Corinella, Grantville, San Remo and Phillip Island, which have all had their problems,” Mr Hailey said.

“Inverloch is an unmitigated disaster. Wherever there aren’t hotspots there will be in the future.”