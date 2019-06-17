Posted by brad

Cameron’s family thanks Leongatha



The Leongatha community has raised funds towards Cameron Tuckett’s rehabilitation.

THE Leongatha community has thrown its support behind a former Parrots footballer who became a quadriplegic.

Cameron Tuckett will never walk again after an outing with mates changed his life forever.

He fell from a flagpole in Portland last November and more than seven months on, is still enduring rehabilitation.

He played under 12s and under 14s football with Leongatha, before moving to Heywood in western Victoria and helping that club to a junior premiership.

The 19 year old’s father Steven Tuckett still lives in Leongatha.

He drove a raffle to raise funds towards equipment that will help his son live.

“I’m very grateful for the community’s support that they have given. It’s beyond what I expected,” Steven said.

The raffle collected more than $3000, with tickets sold at local businesses and at Leongatha football and netball matches.

Leongatha Newsagency was one of the supporting businesses.

“I went to school at Leongatha Tech with Steven. Looking at my boy, I could not imagine what it felt like for Steven,” the newsagency’s Dean Watchorn said.

After he was injured, Cameron was rushed by plane to Moorabbin Airport in Melbourne, where he was met by a road ambulance and transferred to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital.

He underwent surgery to address a broken vertebrae, and had screws and plates inserted. Additional surgery stabilised his neck.

“He will never walk again but who knows?” Steven said.

He still remembers learning of his son’s plight.

“It was just devastating. It was just disbelief seeing him for the first time,” Steven said.

“You never want to get a call like that.

“It just breaks your heart when you see him like that.”

Cameron continues to improve at Royal Talbot Rehabilitation Centre in Kew.

Former Leongatha football coach Beau Vernon, also a quadriplegic, visited Cameron in rehabilitation and offered words of encouragement.

Raffle winners drawn last week:

first prize of a signed 2018 Essendon jumper donated by captain Dyson Heppell, formerly of Leongatha: winner Jack Hume.

second prize of a Celia Rosser painting donated by Celia Rosser Gallery: Bernie Dillon.

third prize of a $100 Leongatha RSL voucher: Geoff Baudinette.

fourth prize of a ute load of firewood donated by Jamie Tuckett: Denise Samson.