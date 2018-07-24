Camino trek called author

DALYSTON author Ricardo Alves-Ferreira inspired people to walk the Camino a Santiago de Compostela trail in Spain, when he spoke in Inverloch on Friday evening.

Around 100 people turned out to the Inverloch library to hear him speak.

Being born in Portugal, Mr Alves-Ferreira has always felt a connection to the Camino.

He had always intended to walk the trail and accomplished his goal last year.

“There’s a saying that when the Camino calls, you reply. I found myself drawn there and it was an amazing experience,” he said.

Mr Alves-Ferreira walked for 39 days, clocking 1200 kilometres. It tested him physically and emotionally.

The feat inspired his latest book 39 Days on the Camino.

He has written five books with a shamanic theme. Writing heavily about the environment, human and land rights, his books follow the story of a modern day shaman.

Mr Alves-Ferreira is a self-published author. He released his first book in 2016 and has published four more titles since.

His latest book was published in February this year.

Mr Alves-Ferreira was in France for two months before walking the Camino, accompanied by friends. Prior to this, he had travelled extensively.

“The Camino is one of the best things you can do,” he said.

“I have travelled a lot, but nothing has fulfilled and touched me like the Camino.”