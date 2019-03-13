Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 | Posted by

Campdraft takes over Dumbalk

What a pro: Sale’s Ken Boulton shows why he is one of the best.

WHAT a great weekend it was for the Tarwin Valley Campdraft at Dumbalk Recreation Reserve over the Labour Day long weekend. 
Starting early on Friday afternoon to get through the amount of runs, competitors came from near and far (Euroa, Moama, Gelantipy etc), good cattle and very kind weather made for excellent drafting. 
Vice-president of Tarwin Valley Campdraft Wayne Price thanked all the local cattle donors for supplying stock over the weekend.
He also mentioned that the club gives donations from the weekend’s event to the Leukemia Foundation and also to local fire brigade.
All too soon the season is nearly over, with the last Gippsland Campdraft Association (GCA) draft coming up at Salt Creek on the weekend of March 23 and 24, then it will be the Championships at Yanakie in April for all those who qualified throughout the season.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=27847

Posted by on Mar 13 2019. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...

Recently Added