Campdraft takes over Dumbalk

What a pro: Sale’s Ken Boulton shows why he is one of the best.

WHAT a great weekend it was for the Tarwin Valley Campdraft at Dumbalk Recreation Reserve over the Labour Day long weekend.

Starting early on Friday afternoon to get through the amount of runs, competitors came from near and far (Euroa, Moama, Gelantipy etc), good cattle and very kind weather made for excellent drafting.

Vice-president of Tarwin Valley Campdraft Wayne Price thanked all the local cattle donors for supplying stock over the weekend.

He also mentioned that the club gives donations from the weekend’s event to the Leukemia Foundation and also to local fire brigade.

All too soon the season is nearly over, with the last Gippsland Campdraft Association (GCA) draft coming up at Salt Creek on the weekend of March 23 and 24, then it will be the Championships at Yanakie in April for all those who qualified throughout the season.