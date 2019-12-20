Posted by brad

Campdraft to ride into Dumbalk

COMPETITIVE SPIRIT: Victor Vickers on JR at the previous Dumbalk Country Campdraft. Photo by Andrew Franks.

DUMBALK Country Campdraft secretary Richelle Hengstberger said the second staging of the annual event would be something special.

“We’ve had huge support from the local community, not to mention heaps of brilliant cattle donors and sponsors too,” she said.

The event, which will attract competitors and spectators from across the country, is the biggest on the Gippsland Campdraft Association calendar.

And that’s saying something. Campdrafts, more than ever, are becoming major community events.

Across the country, 12,000 people count themselves as members of campdrafting organisations.

“There’ll be 1800 runs, 2500 cattle and about 400 competitors at the event. Add to that the competitor’s families too,” Richelle said.

“We really want to celebrate what it means to be in the country.”

The main event, the Bulla-Lyn and CM Pastoral Longhorn Open, attracts a main prize of $10,000.

With so many more people in the region, the campdraft drives its own tourist boom.

Scheduled to run from December 28 to 31, the Dumbalk event will be about more than just the competitors, however.

Entertainment comes via two bands, including a special New Years Eve performance that is set to get the place rocking.

Catering from local master chef Brent Sinclair and well stocked bar will surely add to the attraction of making Dumbalk the place to welcome in 2020.

Major sponsors include Irwins Stockfeeds, Leongatha Toyota, Landmark Livestock Leongatha, the MG store in Dumbalk, Rat Barrow Novice and the Diamond Wool Pad Company.