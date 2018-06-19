Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 | Posted by

Cancer care starts at Wonthaggi

BASS Coast Health’s (BCH) Wonthaggi Hospital recently started its journey in delivering specialist cancer services for the Bass Coast region.
The first patient attended consulting services with BCH’s new oncologist Dr Mahesh Iddawela.
The highly experienced oncologist has worked in rural, regional and metropolitan services. He is a researcher at Monash University involved in both local and international research groups to further improve cancer treatments and outcomes.
Based in Melbourne and Traralgon, Dr Iddawela’s close links with other hospitals will provide enhanced coordinated care for patients, and the BCH service will aim to facilitate local treatment to reduce the burden of travel where possible.
“The service is timely, given cancer rates are increasing in Wonthaggi and Phillip Island,” he said.
“This will mean people within Bass Coast will travel less and be able to have investigations, and eventually treatments closer to their home.”
Dr Iddawela expressed his excitement to have joined Bass Coast to support the development of cancer services, saying, “These consultations are an exciting starting point for developing BCH’s comprehensive cancer service for the area.”
Consultations for Dr Iddawela are available at Wonthaggi Hospital every second Tuesday morning and BCH’s Phillip Island Health Hub every second Tuesday afternoon.
Consultations will increase as demand increases. Referrals from the patients local GP is required and should be faxed to 5671 3319. Appointments can be made by phoning 5671 3353.

Local help: oncologist Dr Mahesh Iddawela consults with Brenda Rosser, his first patient at Bass Coast Health.

