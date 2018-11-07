Posted by brad

Candidates back farmers

STATE election candidates appealed to local farmers last week.

A debate was held by the Victorian Farmers Federation in Grantville on Tuesday, October 30.

Farmers and community areas in rural and regional areas were given the opportunity to discuss important local issues.

Farmers have been demanding action for a fairer rate system, well maintained roads and infrastructure, and relief for the incoming dry season.

Independent candidate Clare Le Serve said there were five election asks: $155 million to ensure long term energy security, $6.2 billion to repair and ensure safe travel and timely transport on Victorian roads, $600 million to ensure phone and internet access, $20 million to ensure science based, practical and sustainable animal care in Victoria, and a fair and equitable rate system.

“We deserve our fair share of funding, to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Our growth is putting pressure on the farmland,” Ms Le Serve said.

“I believe I have demonstrated that I have advocated for farmers through my time in local government by working with the farming community on differential rates and the Rural Engagement Group, so that this sector of the community is heard.

“I consider this a legacy of my time in local government and I know that this is important to our farmers.”

Ms Le Serve said there is still work to be done for a fairer rate strategy and transport needs must be seriously considered.

“The community should understand the value of our farming community. I have and will continue to advocate and support our farmers,” she said.

“The State Government should giving local government additional funding to make local roads safer for the heavy transport vehicles. The safety of all road users is at stake if the government doesn’t help the agriculture sector.”

Bass MLA Brian Paynter said the Liberal Nationals Government had announced several policies to help farmers.

These include $1 billion over 10 years for regional roads – including the regional roads and bridges fund –, a freeze on farm rates for two years whilst an independent review of council rates is conducted, a rural and farm crime squad, investment into farmers markets, a high speed regional rail, and funding to develop export markets.

The Star contacted Labor candidate Jordan Crugnale, but did not receive a comment before going to print.