Car break-ins

THIEVES stole a handbag from a car at the Beach Foreshore Car Park at San Remo on January 14.

The incident in Punchbowl Road occurred between 4.30pm and 7.45pm.

The offenders smashed the front passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle.

The handbag was taken from under a passenger seat and contained a phone, computer tablet and keys.

A surf rod and reels were stolen from the roof of a vehicle at Smiths Beach Road, Smiths Beach, overnight between January 11 and 12.

At the Smiths Beach Car Park between 12.45pm and 3pm on January 11, a wallet and contents, and mobile phone were stolen from the centre console of vehicle.

At 9.45am on January 14, a surfer visited YCW Beach in Beachcomber Avenue, Smiths Beach to check the surf.

The surfer left a surf board in the back of their ute while doing so and returned a few minutes later to find the board missing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wonthaggi Police on 5671 4100.