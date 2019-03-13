Posted by brad

Car crashes into tree

Close call: an elderly man escaped with minimal injuries after his car collided with a fallen tree at Leongatha last Wednesday, March 6.

A CAR collided with a fallen tree on the South Gippsland Highway at Leongatha on Wednesday, March 6.

The vehicle driven by an elderly man collided with the tree immediately after it fell.

Paramedics attended to the man, who escaped with minimal injuries and was taken to hospital for observation.

Police ensured the safety of Leongatha State Emergency Service volunteers and passersby.

SES members respond swiftly, cutting up and removing the tree.

The large tree blocked all four lanes of the highway.

A farmer, in a tractor, assisted the SES to clear the highway.

The SES is seeking new members, particularly those available during the day.