Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 | Posted by

Car crashes into tree

Close call: an elderly man escaped with minimal injuries after his car collided with a fallen tree at Leongatha last Wednesday, March 6.

A CAR collided with a fallen tree on the South Gippsland Highway at Leongatha on Wednesday, March 6.

The vehicle driven by an elderly man collided with the tree immediately after it fell.

Paramedics attended to the man, who escaped with minimal injuries and was taken to hospital for observation.

Police ensured the safety of Leongatha State Emergency Service volunteers and passersby.

SES members respond swiftly, cutting up and removing the tree. 

The large tree blocked all four lanes of the highway.

A farmer, in a tractor, assisted the SES to clear the highway.

The SES is seeking new members, particularly those available during the day.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=27874

Posted by on Mar 13 2019. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...

Recently Added