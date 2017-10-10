Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Car seats save lives

FOR Bass’ Kate Bindley, appearing in a Transport Accident Commission (TAC) campaign was an opportunity to remind families about the importance of booster seats.
Six months ago, Ms Bindley and her son five year old son Baxter were victims of a car collision in Cranbourne.
Another car side swiped the passenger door behind the driver’s seat, sending their car spinning off the road at 95km/h.
While Ms Bindley suffered a head and neck injury – which she has recovered from – Baxter remained unharmed in his booster seat.
“Afterwards, TAC put out a request on social media for people who had been in an accident and had no injuries due to an element of safety,” she said.
“The car seat was amazing. My son is growing fast and it would be easy enough for me to just strap him into the car. I’ve always been conscientious about it, but it was amazing to see how well he was protected.”
An entire section of Ms Bindley’s car was crushed by the impact, but Baxter walked away from the incident without a scratch or a bruise.
Ms Bindley said Baxter was sitting in a regular Mother’s Choice booster seat, but it made all the difference.
“I’ve read articles that have said as long as a car seat is of regulation standard and has been approved, it should do a good job,” she said.
For the campaign, Ms Bindley wrote a brief outline about the situation, and then recorded the story in a studio.
It later appeared on social media and on the radio. Still shots of the family were also taken with the potential for billboards.
TAC released a series of similar stories to promote the importance of safety features in vehicles.

Safety first: Bass’ Kate Bindley signed on to be part of Transport Accident Commission campaign after her son Baxter Jones was saved from injury by his booster seat in a car collision six months ago.

