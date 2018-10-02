Car show backs children

Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 | Posted by

WONTHAGGI’S inaugural car show attracted around 300 car owners to the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
All proceeds from the event will go towards Bass Coast Specialist School. Car clubs from as far as Caroline Springs supported the show.
The local CFA, police and SES also donated their services to give demonstrations throughout the day.
The show was a family event and children were able to enjoy activities such as a jumping castle.
Local businesses showed their support by donating prizes for the silent auction and raffle.
The event was also well supported by the Wonthaggi Lions Club.
Organisers Tony and Trish Ludgate were thrilled with the community support.
“We have a six year old son who attends Bass Coast Specialist School. This show will support the school with any needs it might have. It could be playground equipment, technology or shade sails,” Trish said.
“Donations for our silent auction and raffles came to us from as far as Frankston. We also received a lot of support from Bass Coast Shire Council. The whole community has been very generous.”
Trish said car entry was $10 each, but many people were willing to dig deep for the important cause on the day.
Tony thanked the community for the success of the show and said the event will be on again next year. “We were rapt with the turnout and we can’t thank everyone enough,” he said.

Great success: car show organisers Adrian Reed and Trish and Tony Ludgate were thrilled with the turnout at the inaugural Wonthaggi event. They all have children who attend the Bass Coast Specialist School at Wonthaggi and were pleased to see the community showing such great support for the school.

