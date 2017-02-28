Car show shines

THE second South Coast Show ‘n’ Shine at Toora attracted a huge crowd on Sunday, with organisers estimating almost 4000 people passed through the gates.

Event mastermind Joe Allan guessed there were more than 250 entrants, including cars, trucks, motorbikes and for the first time, old tractors.

Toora Football Netball Club had a big day catering according to president Trent Crawford.

“Last year’s event was an excellent fundraiser for the club. This year we finetuned a few things and made it even more successful, like the inclusion of a barbecue which complemented the canteen,” he said.

The day provided family fun for everyone.

“The army tanks and their battle re-enactments were a big hit, as was all the fun free stuff for the kids,” Mr Crawford said.

“The helicopter rides were another big attraction with many visitors taking the opportunity to see Toora and surrounds from the air.”

Those involved with the show have praised the organisers on a well run event.

Planning is already starting for the 2018 event.