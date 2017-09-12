Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Car spins out of control

A P PLATER lost control during extreme weather, flipping his vehicle at Korumburra last Tuesday, September 5.

The 21 year old Koo Wee Rup man was driving along the South Gippsland Highway towards Korumburra, a few kilometres out of the town, at 4.15pm.

Police said he collided with the embankment before hitting a wire safety barrier.

His vehicle rolled and slid 30m away from the road.

Police said the man lost control of the vehicle when he was travelling down the hill and sweeping around a right hand bend, causing him to crash on the left side of the road.

The man was unharmed and taken to hospital for observation.

Frightening crash: a P plater spun out of control on the South Gippsland Highway just out of Korumburra last Tuesday, September 5.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=22524

Posted by on Sep 12 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...

Recently Added