Car spins out of control

A P PLATER lost control during extreme weather, flipping his vehicle at Korumburra last Tuesday, September 5.

The 21 year old Koo Wee Rup man was driving along the South Gippsland Highway towards Korumburra, a few kilometres out of the town, at 4.15pm.

Police said he collided with the embankment before hitting a wire safety barrier.

His vehicle rolled and slid 30m away from the road.

Police said the man lost control of the vehicle when he was travelling down the hill and sweeping around a right hand bend, causing him to crash on the left side of the road.

The man was unharmed and taken to hospital for observation.