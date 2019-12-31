Posted by brad

Carbis is coach of the year

CREAM OF THE CROP: Paul Carbis of the Leongatha Football Club was recently awarded the Gippsland League Coach of The Year award for the way he led his senior team through adversity and into a third straight grand final.

AFTER leading an injury-ridden side through a tough season and missing out on a third straight premiership by eight points, Leongatha Parrots coach Paul Carbis has been awarded the Gippsland League Coach of The Year award.

It’s the first time the decorated coach, who has won two flags with the Parrots, has taken out the award, and he credits the entire club for the achievement.

“It was very humbling to win. What we went achieved with the amount of injuries we had and how we had to manage the list, it was a really big job,” coach Carbis said.

“It’s a club award really. Everyone has to buy in from the committee to all the other coaches and the players.”

There’s no denying the season was a challenging one for coach Carbis and his senior side at Leongatha, with endless injuries almost derailing their season.

His side remained focused however, and they managed to go on a run heading into finals and almost take out their third straight flag.

“They buy in. That’s what I like about coaching this team because you can have a thousand ideas but if they aren’t buying in, it’s no use,” he said.

“I’ll run them by some stuff and away we go, or they might come to me with some stuff and we work it out. It’s a credit to them and I’ve been fortunate to have this job and have a list that’s so mature and a great bunch of blokes.”

Despite the grand final loss, the senior side is as hungry as ever to have another crack.

The togetherness in the side combined with the coaching ability of Carbis and the promise of younger players has the club excited for season 2020.

“Season 2020 will be the first time all four teams are aligned with what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to play at the club,” coach Carbis said.

“We’re all excited and hoping we can achieve something special.”

With the Coach of The Year at the helm, there is no reason why the Parrots can’t achieve big things this coming season.