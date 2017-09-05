Posted by brad

Cars drive support for mental health

LEONGATHA’S Autobarn showed its support for beyondblue on Saturday.

Vehicles that were part of the Cruise and Meet in support of beyondblue were parked out front of Autobarn, which allowed visitors to inspect and admire a diverse range of cars.

The Cruise and Meet was held to raise awareness and tackle anxiety and depression, and ran from Lang Lang to Leongatha.

To raise money, visitors and car owners were encouraged to donate to the cause. There was also a sausage sizzle and wristbands on sale, with all proceeds donated to beyondblue.

Autobarn ran a charity event to support Blue September last year, and wanted to continue to show its support for important charities.

“I think anxiety and depression is something men need to discuss. It affects more men than they will admit,” Autobarn’s Peter McNiven said.

“Going out and working on their cars is a way men try to combat anxiety and depression themselves. I’m a big believer in the work beyondblue do, and if we can encourage even one person to go and seek help, then that’s really great.”

Beyondblue provides information and support to people throughout Australia to achieve positive mental health outcomes.