Cars risk children’s lives

TWO cars speeding along Walkerville South beach near young children and doing wheelies have highlighted the need for action at the beach.

That’s the word of the Walkerville Foreshore Reserve Committee, which has implemented a safety trial banning recreational vehicles from the beach for the January holiday period.

The trial has caused concerned among sensible beachgoers, as the launching and retrieving of boats has also been banned. Boats must be launched at Walkerville North until after the Australia Day long weekend.

A foreshore committee spokesperson said, “The need for new safety measures was further highlighted in December with increased incidents of driving between beachgoers and parking of vehicles on the beach.

“There was also a video documented incident of two cars recklessly speeding along the beach near young children and doing wheelies. Parents were left shocked at the reckless behaviour.”

The committee spokesperson said the mixing of moving vehicles with young children was not sensible.

“Safety concerns have increased at Walkerville South beach during peak summer periods, with vehicles moving on the beach close to beachgoers,” the spokesperson said.

“Each summer the beach gets busier. Given its small geographical area, vehicles driving onto the beach are becoming a growing concern in the peak periods, when numbers of beachgoers swells enormously.”

The spokesperson said the decision for a trial closure of ramp access was not taken lightly, and was based on the ongoing feedback by parking attendants and the community about dangerous practices.

“These include cars driving through other beachgoers to unload and reversing on the beach near playing children. Leaving cars parked on the beach, despite being asked not to, only adds to the problem,” the spokesperson said.

“Safety concern is only in the peak periods of Christmas holidays, early January and Easter. It is only these periods being assessed for safety solutions.”

The trial closure of beach access ramp to vehicles will evaluate the impact on beachgoers and safety in comparison to previous years, and will apply from December 26 to the Australia Day long weekend.

“It is only the peak holiday period of summer and Easter weekend that there is a concern,” the committee spokesperson said.

People with canoes and bicycles still have access down the ramp between the bollards.

The committee is considering options to address the risks in the peak periods.

“The foreshore committee values feedback and hearing alternate solutions for improving both beach safety and traffic flow,” the spokesperson said.

Traffic attendants are employed to assist the management of traffic flow.

During January, boats will need to be launched from Walkerville North. During the rest of the year, the ramp at Walkerville South will be open and boat launching in non-peak periods will not be affected.

The vehicle access ramp will be reopened for access at the end of January.

The bollards on the ramp can be opened for emergencies.

Access has also been arranged for the commercial fisherman operating in the area.