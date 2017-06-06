Cars stolen

An EL Ford Falcon was stolen from outside a house on Queen Street in Korumburra on Thursday, June 1.

The keys were left inside the vehicle on Wednesday overnight.

“I woke up on Wednesday morning to no keys in my ignition in the morning,” the vehicle owner said.

“Nothing was stolen but the coin holders and centre console had been tampered with.

“I got a locksmith to my house to cut two spare keys for the car which I then found out was pointless.

“I got home from trade school and parked my car and locked it with the new keys and left it out the front.

“My father later came home and said, ‘I thought you weren’t home mate, your car isn’t out the front’.

“I asked if he was joking and then it struck me that the thieves had returned and sure enough, had taken off with my car at roughly 9pm.

“With the whole street being full of young families and great people, I’m very concerned for us all.

“But the issue is it’s not just happening in our street. Everyone has to be careful and that’s a horrible thing to think.

“Police were very helpful.”

The car was found at Korumburra train station at 6.30pm Friday with minor dints and the door had been swiped on one side.

Another vehicle was stolen from a Bena farm on Wednesday night.

The owner of the silver Holden Commodore left the keys in the car overnight.

The car was parked at the end of the driveway on a remote property next to the house.

Police urge vehicle owners to always lock unattended vehicle no matter where they are.

A chainsaw was also stolen from that property.

A number plate was stolen from a car parked at a house in Valley View Parade, Korumburra, the same night as the car thefts.

Police believes the incidents are related.