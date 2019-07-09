Posted by brad

Case against ex-councillor adjourned

COURT DATE: Andrew McEwen, a former South Gippsland Shire councillor, is in hot water over allegations he leaked information to a shire resident.

THE case against former South Gippsland Shire councillor Andrew McEwen has been adjourned until 9.30am on Thursday, August 8.

It will be heard in the Korumburra Magistrates’ Court.

The adjournment comes after a request from Mr McEwen’s lawyer in the court last week.

Mr McEwen will face court in relation to the distribution of a council document to a resident.

The Local Government Inspectorate charged Mr McEwen with one charge of misuse of position.

The inspectorate will allege that, in January 2018, the then Cr McEwen provided a Tarwin Lower resident with information.

At the time, the resident was involved in a proceeding against South Gippsland Shire Council in the Supreme Court.

Under section 76D(1) of the Local Government Act 1989, it is an offence for a person holding the position of councillor to misuse their position by making improper use of information to gain or attempt to gain, directly or indirectly, an advantage for another person.

The maximum penalty for the offence, if proven, is 600 penalty units ($95,142 at the date of the offence) or imprisonment for five years or both.

Anyone convicted of this offence is also disqualified from holding the office of councillor for eight years.

Another former councillor, Jeremy Rich, will face the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court this Thursday (July 11) in relation to charges of drug trafficking and possession, and firearm offences, after a raid on his Walkerville property on Monday, April 15.