Cash to splash

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has unveiled a suite of projects that will benefit the region, in an ambitious proposed budget and council plan released last Wednesday.

The new councillors are eager to uphold their election commitments to deliver for the shire, with among the goals they have set themselves for 2017-18 being: the mooted redevelopment of Leongatha’s Bair Street, a $350,000 facelift for Korumburra’s recreation facilities, commitment to a new surf life saving club at Venus Bay, a business case for an equestrian centre at Stony Creek and a masterplan for Mirboo North’s Baromi Park.

Korumburra will benefit from council’s intention to advocate for Great Southern Rail Trail to be extended to the town, with $120,000 allocated to design and feasibility.

Council will also progress the remodelling of Korumburra’s town centre via the $179,393 commercial streetscape project, future community hub and library, and railway land and station uses.

Total rates income will rise by two percent due to the State Government’s rate capping policy – with some ratepayers to pay less than two percent and some more in the wake of recent property revaluations.

Under the rate cap policy, council will receive $27 million less than forecast in rates and charges revenue over the next 14 years.

Cr Don Hill, re-elected last year, has long called for council to work more closely with the community. He said the budget “reflects the new councillors’ desire for change”.

“Contained within the annual plan are all the seed ideas to turn this council around over the next four years,” he said.

Mayor Cr Ray Argento said, “Council has implemented a budget that is fiscally responsible and provides capacity to respond to future needs.”

Council CEO Tim Tamlin said council was in an enviable financial position, with no borrowings forecast beyond 2018-19, thereby saving interest costs.

“We are in a very strong position because all of the capital works are being funded by cash and grants, so there are no borrowings,” he said.

“Not too many councils are in that position.”

Revitalising Bair Street in Leongatha – one of the town’s major streets – will be a priority for council. A detailed design to remodel the street to include better parking, and more trees and street furniture is underway, in a bid to entice shoppers and fill empty shops.

Council has allocated $4.59 million and will seek $3 million from the State and Federal governments once the project is ready to go to tender.

A further $25,000 has been allocated to investigate the potential land swap with the Leongatha RSL Sub-branch that could see the RSL build new premises on council’s current Carino’s office site in Smith Street and council acquire the current RSL building, with the prospect of building new offices there.

Other projects within the $20.08 million capital works program are:

$130,650 Walkerville North Road and retaining wall protection;

$2.1 million Bena-Kongwak Road bridge;

$1.5 million information technology capital works;

$320,000 Powneys Road Bridge, Middle Tarwin;

$379,199 pools renewal program; and

$61,200 Koonwarra landfill cells cap.

Council will spend $1.8 million on road reseals, $829,348 on reseal preparation, $104,040 on rehabilitating bridges and $110,692 on guard rail replacement.

Council will cope with less rates income by continuing to find efficiencies, including the recent introduction of the Snap, Send, Solve app that enables the public to send photographs of problems warranting council’s attention instead of council staff inspecting the problem before repairing it.

In the first year of the new Council Plan 2017-2021, council intends to:

plan for a population study to manage growth and ensure adequate residential and commercial land supply;

implement the Arts and Culture Strategy, and Active Ageing Strategy;

review the Paths and Trails Strategy;

improve community facilities;

streamline services with other councils to save money; and

develop Vision 2040, a view to where the shire will be in 2040.

Cr Hill alluded to the need for a further rates reduction, saying council had a $4 million surplus forecast for several years, which was “10 percent of the rates collected”.