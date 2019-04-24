Cassie’s mission for Kenyan kids

HELPING HAND: Cassie Sheen is about to embark on her second mission to help

disadvantaged children.

LOCAL Mirboo North girl, Cassie Sheen, is on a mission to improve early childhood development in foreign countries.

In July of this year, Ms Sheen will jet off to Nanyuki, Kenya for five weeks to volunteer with disadvantaged children.

The Project Abroad mission will allow her to work with children to develop knowledge surrounding hygiene, literacy, creativity and self-confidence.

“As an educator, my goal will be to bring my knowledge and passion to these children and local staff, to improve learning programs and their overall development,” Ms Sheen said.

“However, day care centres, kindergartens and orphanages in Kenya unfortunately lack basic resources and skills necessary to provide the children with all their needs.”

Her volunteer trip with Projects Abroad is not Ms Sheen’s first – the early childhood teacher undertook a similar project in Fiji during 2016.

Ms Sheen said that experience inspired her to do another mission.

During her stay, Ms Sheen will be living with a local host family in Kenya.

“I believe that the long-term relationships that I hope to gain with my project colleagues and host-family will be of great value to me as well as them,” she said.

Ms Sheen is funding a significant portion of the trip herself including flights, the Projects Abroad program fee, vaccinations and resources for the children.

Ms Sheen said she aims to raise funds through sponsorship to aid her mission.

The organisation behind the program, Projects Abroad, offers a wide range of opportunities in volunteering, interning, and language instruction at 27 destinations around the globe.

“Projects Abroad’s 40,000 volunteers past and present are crucial to sustaining the long-term goals of the organization and I’m proud to be one of them,” Ms Sheen said.

To donate to Ms Sheen’s mission or to find out more information visit: https://bit.ly/cassiesmission