Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 | Posted by

Cat lovers chance for special memoir

LOCAL artist, Jenny Chitty, has been drawn to her favourite pet as her latest inspiration.

A cat lover and owner or many since a child she now concentrates on drawing her feline friends.

Her cat portraits have attracted positive feedback which she has rightly lapped up.

“Every cat is different, not just in colour and fur, but in personality and poise,” she said.

Jenny, who turns 80 this year, popped into the Star office just to show us her recent artwork, but when asked if she’d do drawings for other cat owners she didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“I enjoy depicting their individuality and I am more than willing to do them for others.”

If you’d like your Felix, Fluffy or Garfield featured you can contact Jenny on 5662 5413.

PICTURED: Saying Jenny Chitty is a cat lover is a major understatement.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=28269

Posted by on Apr 16 2019. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...

Recently Added