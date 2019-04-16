Cat lovers chance for special memoir

LOCAL artist, Jenny Chitty, has been drawn to her favourite pet as her latest inspiration.

A cat lover and owner or many since a child she now concentrates on drawing her feline friends.

Her cat portraits have attracted positive feedback which she has rightly lapped up.

“Every cat is different, not just in colour and fur, but in personality and poise,” she said.

Jenny, who turns 80 this year, popped into the Star office just to show us her recent artwork, but when asked if she’d do drawings for other cat owners she didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“I enjoy depicting their individuality and I am more than willing to do them for others.”

If you’d like your Felix, Fluffy or Garfield featured you can contact Jenny on 5662 5413.

PICTURED: Saying Jenny Chitty is a cat lover is a major understatement.