Cater for your wedding wherever you want

WHETHER your dream wedding is in a beautiful rural location, by the foreshore or in the backyard of your family home, catering is no hassle with the Feast On Us catering truck.

Owned by Brent Sinclair Catering – known for providing delicious high quality food and fantastic dining experiences – the food truck is a fun and convenient twist on an already well established Leongatha business.

The catering truck serves as a kitchen and menus can be tailored to suit your needs.

“We can provide full three course meals for weddings, we can cater for cocktail parties or we can serve traditional festival food,” Brent said.

“For example, people may like the idea of a ‘festival’ wedding but for those who would prefer a full sit down dinner, we can certainly cater for them.

“It’s a great way to give people the opportunity to have their wedding wherever they want without the stress of catering. We just turn on the truck and we are ready to go.”

As well as weddings, the truck will be used to cater for festivals, functions and events. Brent has had the truck for two months and has catered at major local events including the Garlic Festival in Meeniyan, the Italian Festa in Mirboo North, the Outdoor Festival in Foster and Inverloch’s Sounds of Summer.

The truck has also been used to serve food at markets in Inverloch.

Based in Leongatha, Feast On Us is available throughout Gippsland.

“Food trucks are a really big trend right now and we have had some excellent feedback,” Brent said.