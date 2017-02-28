Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Cater for your wedding wherever you want

WHETHER your dream wedding is in a beautiful rural location, by the foreshore or in the backyard of your family home, catering is no hassle with the Feast On Us catering truck.
Owned by Brent Sinclair Catering – known for providing delicious high quality food and fantastic dining experiences – the food truck is a fun and convenient twist on an already well established Leongatha business.
The catering truck serves as a kitchen and menus can be tailored to suit your needs.
“We can provide full three course meals for weddings, we can cater for cocktail parties or we can serve traditional festival food,” Brent said.
“For example, people may like the idea of a ‘festival’ wedding but for those who would prefer a full sit down dinner, we can certainly cater for them.
“It’s a great way to give people the opportunity to have their wedding wherever they want without the stress of catering. We just turn on the truck and we are ready to go.”
As well as weddings, the truck will be used to cater for festivals, functions and events. Brent has had the truck for two months and has catered at major local events including the Garlic Festival in Meeniyan, the Italian Festa in Mirboo North, the Outdoor Festival in Foster and Inverloch’s Sounds of Summer.
The truck has also been used to serve food at markets in Inverloch.
Based in Leongatha, Feast On Us is available throughout Gippsland.
“Food trucks are a really big trend right now and we have had some excellent feedback,” Brent said.

On the move: Brent Sinclair is taking his catering business on the road with the new Feast On Us catering truck. Brent Sinclair Catering can now provide delicious food for weddings, festivals and special events in any location.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20790

Posted by on Feb 28 2017. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added