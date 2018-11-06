Celebrations for South Gippy Bass

LAST Friday night was a time for celebration as South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club brought home the Swimming Australia Club of the Year trophy for all its members to see.

At South Gippsland Splash pool the night started with a mini intra club carnival which featured individual 100 metre events, individual medleys and some relays.

The night was designed to be fun. Afterwards swimmers, parents and members all joined for a celebratory barbecue and other food to mark the occasion.

The video showing the actual award being read out by former champion Australian swimmer Nicole Livingstone OAM was also screened.

It was great to see South Gippsland Shire Mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt there for the occasion along with Cr Aaron Brown and his wife Sari to check out the carnival and speak to the committee about the phenomenal growth in the club in the last 12-15 months.