Centenarians love life

IT was a big week for Woorayl Lodge last week, when three residents of the Leongatha aged care hostel celebrated significant birthdays.
Resident of six years, Evelyn Nunn celebrated her 105th birthday alongside Marvis McGaw who turned 101 and Marj Jarvis who turned 97.
Ms Nunn said she couldn’t believe it when she woke up the morning of her 105th birthday.
“Pat Dodson is my one and only beautiful daughter and I have been spoilt to be this old here at Woorayl Lodge. This is a good place to be and they are all so good to me,” she said.
“I think it’ll be a while before anyone else catches up to this age here.”
Ms McGaw was excited to turn 101.
“I’ve had no troubles and I just go along with it,” she said.
“I’ve been in Leongatha for a lot of years and I used to own a business in the main street which sold a mix of fruit, vegetables and sweets.”

Milestone birthdays: from left, Marj Jarvis who turned 97, Marvis McGaw who turned 101 and Evelyn Nunn who turned 105, celebrated their birthdays together with family, and Woorayl Lodge staff and residents in Leongatha on Thursday.

