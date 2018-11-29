Posted by brad

Cervus serves up fun of the farm

THE Leongatha South branch of Cervus Equipment Australia held a free Kids and Family Day at its Hogans Road premises last Saturday.

The event attracted more than 300 people, with Santa Claus making a special appearance to the delight of children for photo opportunities.

A sausage sizzle, generously provided the Leongatha Lions Club, sold out early and local farmers Ian Richards, Neville Gilpin, and Merv and Robert Allen donated time providing horse and cart rides.

Both young and old alike enjoyed giveaways, a jumping castle, petting zoo and lawn mower demonstration rides too.

The family day offered pre-Christmas sales on selected equipment.

Cervus Equipment branch manager Joe Messina thanked everyone who attended the Day of Play.

“It was an exceptional and overwhelming turnout and a great success,” he said.

“A massive thank you to my team for all their hard work in preparation for the event, and all their hard work and efforts on the day.

“There was great support from our local community and a special thanks to the Leongatha Lions Club, John Hattam and the members of The Meeniyan Men’s Shed, Merv and Robert Allen from Leongatha, and Ian Richards and Neville Gilpin from Somersleigh Farms for running the wagon rides who have graciously donated their time and service for a donation to Relay For Life.”