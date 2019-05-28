CFA praises pub owners after fire

ON SCENE: emergency services turned out to the Wonthaggi Hotel after a fire broke out on Wednesday.

THE CFA has praised the owners of the Wonthaggi Hotel owners for helping to minimise the impact of last Wednesday’s blaze by having a fire management plan.

“They helped to ensure all 40 patrons got out safely and provided us with plans of the building,” CFA group officer Damien O’Connor said.

According to the CFA, the cause of the fire was accidental and originated in a deep fryer.

The owners believed they had extinguished the deep fryer fire and began cleaning up.

However, the fire had travelled into the wall cavity, causing damage on both levels of the hotel and the roof.

CFA units were called at around 2.20pm.

There were six trucks from Wonthaggi, two from Phillip Island, two from Inverloch, one from Dalyston and one from the Bass Coast Group.

A truck with a ladder platform was also called from Dandenong to ensure the fire in the roof was extinguished.

The fire was considered under control at 4.30pm, but clean-up crews were on scene until 7pm.

There were no injuries and the neighbouring buildings were not under threat.

Mr O’Connor said although there was damage to all levels of the hotel, the fire was restricted.

The bistro and accommodation rooms will be closed until further notice.

Seven people were displaced, but the hotel owners have helped them to find alternative accommodation.

The smoke damage has been cleared, and the bar and bottle shop has reopened.

The Wonthaggi Hotel’s kitchen staff will operate from the Caledonian Hotel until the venue is reopened.

Mr O’Connor recommended all business and homeowners show the same level of preparedness and be ready for an emergency by having an updated emergency management plan.