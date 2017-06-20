CFA recognises members of 60 years

LEONGATHA South CFA volunteer members Edwin Millett and Paul Norton celebrated 60 years of membership this month.

Both received special badges commemorating this achievement.

Paul and Edwin are the only original members in the fire brigade, since it opened in the early 1950s.

“I have fought many fires over the years with the odd accident here and there,” Edwin said.

“I’ve received a few badges during my time at the CFA to celebrate things like 30, 40 and 50 years with the brigade.

“It’s a bit of a social thing as well as serving the community.”

Paul Norton said things have changed immensely since the beginning of time at the Leongatha South CFA.

“I’ve been able to adapt to the new methods of being an organised team,” he said.

“I appreciate that the brigade team still acknowledges and recognises me.”