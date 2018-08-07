Chairo celebrate 40 years on

LEONGATHA’S Chairo Christian School celebrated 40 years on Saturday.

The school hall was transformed into a historical display full of class photos, yearbooks, old readers, student work, memorabilia and decorations.

“It was an awesome day,” principal Anthony Collier said.

“We had heaps of past students come as well as some of the original founding parents of the school and board members.

“Everyone who came had the opportunity to see inside the classrooms and the historic hall display.”

The day was celebrated with a giant cake for all to share.