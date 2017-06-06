Chairo flys into Peter Pan show

CHAIRO Christian School’s Leongatha campus is in the midst of preparing for an adventurous whole school production in September.

Students will be performing Disney’s Peter Pan Junior, the musical.

Auditions have been ticked off and rehearsals are now taking place three times a week.

After school rehearsals will begin in term three.

The cast is enthusiastic and excited to put on a fabulous show for all to enjoy.

There are approximately 30 characters in the main cast.

“It is my first lead role in a production,” said Year 6 student Levi Boucher, who will play the role of Peter Pan.

“My mum, dad and sister have all been at least one lead role before so it’s good to have a chance to do the same.”

Student Jess Erbs said, “I enjoy entertaining people and making people laugh which is my main role when playing Captain Hook.”

All students participate in the production, whether it be helping out backstage or performing on stage.

Every primary student will perform on stage as either a scripted character or as part of an ensemble.

“By having all students involved, it highlights the many gifts and talents of our students and allows them all to contribute which builds community,” deputy principal Christine Hibma said.

“It’s a great opportunity for lots of students to get involved.”

Shows will take place in Pioneers Hall on Friday, September 1 at 11.30am and at 7.30pm and September 2 at 7.30pm.