Chairo musicians turn heads

 

CHAIRO Christian College band entertained the crowd at the South Gippsland Buskers Festival at the Korumburra Show recently.

Members of the Leongatha school’s band, Anton Shields, Jonathan Bishop and Toby Gale, performed as a jazz trio, playing Axle F and The Pink Panther.

The Worship Band performed Alive in you, Stand by me and rocked out on Seven Nation Army to finish.

The band is proving successful after members dedicate one lunchtime a week to rehearse and regularly perform at assemblies.

The group has a large support network of family members working as roadies and as crowd support on the day.

Music recognised: Doug Appleton (right), the former president of the Korumburra Agricultural and Pastoral Society, presented a cheque for $500 to Chairo Christian College teacher Margaret Bishop and students Jonathan Bishop, who played drums during the band’s performance

