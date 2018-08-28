Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 | Posted by

Chairo treasures books

THE staff and students at Leongatha’s Chairo Christian School campus went all out last Thursday, showing up to school in their best Book Week costumes.
Held annually by the Children’s Book Council of Australia, this year the theme for the event was ‘find your treasure’.
Deputy principal Christine Hibma said it was great to see so many students, from Prep to Year 10 dressed as their favourite book characters.
She said all of the students and their parents worked hard on their costumes, and the results were incredible.
The school also held cook-a-book on Friday, with some amazing cakes decorated as books or characters from books, which students voted on during the morning.
This was followed by cake for morning tea.

Super cute: in their book week costumes last Thursday were Chairo Christian School, Leongatha, students Angel as Little Red Riding Hood, Jedidia as Puss in Boots and Johanna as Rodney.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25756

Posted by on Aug 28 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added