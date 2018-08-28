Chairo treasures books

THE staff and students at Leongatha’s Chairo Christian School campus went all out last Thursday, showing up to school in their best Book Week costumes.

Held annually by the Children’s Book Council of Australia, this year the theme for the event was ‘find your treasure’.

Deputy principal Christine Hibma said it was great to see so many students, from Prep to Year 10 dressed as their favourite book characters.

She said all of the students and their parents worked hard on their costumes, and the results were incredible.

The school also held cook-a-book on Friday, with some amazing cakes decorated as books or characters from books, which students voted on during the morning.

This was followed by cake for morning tea.