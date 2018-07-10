Chamber to rebadge

LEONGATHA Chamber of Commerce and Industry topped off a busy year of community events, projects and a change of name with a successful annual general meeting at the Leongatha RSL on Monday, July 2.

The meeting featured Saputo’s regional operations manager Steven Dyason as guest speaker.

The chamber board now comprises 12 members, and includes president Brenton Williams from BJ Earthmoving, vice president Anthony Walls from Phone Rite, secretary Jodie Clarkson from Sweet Life Cakes and treasurer Kristie Walls from Phone Rite.

Committee members include Brian Hogan, Cam Chapman, Matt Holt, Geoff Clarkson, Peter Watchorn, Shane Commadeur, Shane Jenkins and Tony Giles.

Mr Williams reported on achievements the committee has completed throughout the year.

The chamber will officially change its name to the Leongatha Business Association this month.

“Hopefully by changing the name it will generate more interest from the community and more local businesses,” Mr Williams said.

“We are planning on dedicating around $6000 into new Christmas decorations for the town to get it looking more festive at that time.”

Mr Williams discussed the idea of the Leongatha Cycling Carnival and the Leongatha Daffodil Festival.

“The velodrome is run down so we are looking at getting a grant to bring it back up to scratch before planning the event,” he said.

“The Leongatha Daffodil Festival already has 64 four market stalls booked in, five food vendors booked in and we have added a bucking bull to the free activities.”

General business discusses includes talk about the Bair Street redevelopment project and the Leongatha rail yards project.

Committee member Brian Hogan is concerned funding for the Bair Street project might not be available for another four years. If it is not received in four years, he is concerned the project could be pushed out to eight to 12 years.

The committee will advocate for angle parking to be installed in Bair Street in the meantime.