Posted by brad

Charity sale a success

THE new owners of the former Uniting church in Meeniyan were delighted by the generosity of many people after their clearance sale recently.

Up for sale were numerous items of furniture, pianos, crockery, sound equipment and general bric-a-brac. The contents of the church were on offer to the public, with all money going to local charities.

“It is great to know that most of the items that were sold will be still of benefit to the local community,” building owner Jessie Gould said.

“A lot of chairs have gone to the organisers of the Garlic Festival and the Stony Creek Racecourse.”

The sale raised $1500, with $750 given to Tarwin Valley Primary School to be used for facilities around the school. The other $750 was gifted to the Meeniyan Preschool for an exciting new play area that includes a mud kitchen.

“This was the first step in our plans for the property,” Ms Gould said.

She and her husband Pete plan to convert the church into modern lodge accommodation for school groups and visitors to the region.

“There are so many options in Meeniyan for our guests to enjoy. There is great food and coffee, terrific shops and of course the amazing rail trail and Prom to explore. Combine that with the markets, live music and festivals, it makes it the ideal choice for us to start our new venture here.”

The new lodge will be run in conjunction with their existing business at Waratah Bay, Waratah Beach Camp, with the opening day scheduled for January 1, 2020.

“The Meeniyan community has been so supportive of our plans. We are really excited to get started,” Ms Gould said.