Charli chosen for youth congress

Congress attendee: Charli Ogden with father John at their Leongatha South property. Charli was selected among 18 other Victorian youths to attend monthly youth congress meetings in Melbourne.

A LEONGATHA South teenager is set to partake in the Victorian Government’s Youth Congress, with meetings to be held monthly in the Melbourne CBD.

Thirteen year old Charli Ogden has a keen interest in the welfare of the environment and animal rights. The young teenager was one of 19 individuals inducted into Youth Congress during the 11-13 January inaugurations at Donkey Wheel House, Bourke Street, Melbourne.

Unfortunately, she was absent for the induction due to commitments in South Australia for a Scout jamboree she attended. She is a member of the Inverloch Scouts where father John Ogden, ASL, 1st Inverloch, was a recent recipient of the Scouts Australia Special Service Award.

“I’m very interested to learn about youth issues and how they affect us. It’s really important that you stand up for what you believe in and make a change,” Ms Ogden said.

“It’s going to be really exciting to talk about youth issues in a different environment with different people.

“Did you know that in NSW about 80 percent of koala habitats were threatened or lost due to logging? There are so many things we can do to help the environment, like looking at water issues and sustainable palm oil production.

“At school I like studying science, English, history and mathematics. I like reading the Old Kingdom series of books as well as fantasies and historical books.

“When I’m older I would love to travel around Australia and I’m interested to go to Romania too; I’ve heard it’s a very interesting country.”

The first meeting is due to launch on February 1, in the Melbourne CBD, held in conjunction with the State Government’s Office of Youth.