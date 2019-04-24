Charlie Brown Day a community winner

WHAT A CREATION: the McKean family worked on this wonderful octopus complete with human model Stella in the middle. Other family members are, back from left, Will, Sam, Emily, Finn, Mia and Billy and just behind Stella is Alana.

FINE weather and solid crowds made for a fantastic weekend of events at Waratah Bay over Easter.

The annual Charlie Brown Day is a credit to Joan Newman and her band of helpers who year after year dust off and gear up for a wonderful community event, held on Easter Saturday for the last 11 years. For the record the Waratites (town residents) won over the Parkers (caravan park residents); the record stands at six wins for the town residents and five for the caravan park dwellers.

The day is named after Charlie Brown who lived a hermit like existence for years in the Waratah Bay township area just after World War 1. A beachcomer, who was known to pan for gold, is also thought to have grown strawberries with a view to providing them to those visiting Waratah Bay.

The sand castle building competition was first event for the day and is much anticipated by the children and there were some great entries with one of the winners being the “human” octopus featuring Stella McKean keeping very still as the creation was made around her.

Mermaids, Easter buns, Easter rabbits, castles, dinosaurs and more made up just some of the entries which were judged by the organisers before the incoming tide threatened some of the creations. Then it was on to the village green where entertaining was band Blind Cobbler’s Thumb as residents ate traditional strawberries and cream.

Then it was time for the old fashion games themselves featuring tug of war, three-legged race, egg and spoon race, sack race and culminating in the tug of war and Easter egg scramble.