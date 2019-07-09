Cheers to lifesaving act

Hotel offers heart starter of another kind

GREAT START: Foster ambo Leigh Nichols-Thompson (L) has been well supported in her bid to see more Automated External Defibrillators in the region. In Leongatha she has been backed by Leongatha Lions Club members Mike Touzel, Lawrie Burge, Keryn Kay, Fred Morrison, Maggie Wallis, Tania Gringhuis, Fred Bellingham, Cynthia Bellingham and Leongatha ambo Gordon Bowman.

THERE’S been many a punter who has slipped into McCartin’s Hotel in Leongatha over the years for a ‘heart-starter’, though nothing rivals the venue’s latest addition.

A life-saving Automated External Defibrillators (AED) has been added to the pub’s Bair Street entrance, giving people in Leongatha 24-hour access in case of a medical emergency.

Another AED has been placed at the Apex Shed (near the SES complex, 12 Watson Road) in the industrial estate.

Both come courtesy of Leongatha Lions Club fundraising.

The light weight, battery operated, portable device is used to shock the heart back into rhythm after someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest.

Foster paramedic Leigh Nichols-Thompson urged more clubs and community organisations to follow the lead of Leongatha Lions Club and make their AEDs publicly accessible for 24-hour access.

“The chance of survival from cardiac arrest doubles if someone is defibrillated before paramedics arrive on scene, so it’s important that AEDs can be easily located and accessed when needed,’ Ms Nichols-Thompson said.

“Anyone can use an AED. You don’t need special training to use one because you simply open the device and follow the instructions that it talks you through.”

Members of the public are encouraged to use the defibrillators when required.

“Minutes matter in cardiac arrest, and the sooner a person receives CPR and defibrillation from an AED, the better their chances of survival,” Ms Nichols-Thompson said.

“While they may not be used frequently, Leongatha residents can rest easy knowing that they are there when needed.”

The AED locations have also been registered with Ambulance Victoria so that Triple Zero (000) call takers can direct people to the devices in a medical emergency.