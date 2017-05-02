Child abuse campaigner awarded by hospital

LEONGATHA’s Dr Bob Birrell OAM was honoured by the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne last Thursday, in recognition of his work in raising the profile of child abuse and neglect.

Fifty years ago, Dr Birrell and his police surgeon brother John published two seminal papers describing the features of child physical abuse and advocated bringing police into hospitals where cases of abuse were being treated.

At the time, they were not believed by hospital hierarchies, who opposed police involvement.

Now it is clear the Birrells were right and a discipline of paediatrics has developed to deal with child abuse and neglect.

Last Thursday, Dr Birrell received an “award for exceptional contributions to paediatrics” on behalf of the hospital, the Victorian Forensic Paediatric Medical Service and the Royal Children’s Hospital Medical Alumini.

Dr Birrell said he was delighted to receive the award, reflecting on the eventual death of a 23 month old patient due to abuse.

The boy was admitted with frost bite, a fractured femur and evidence of past fractures, pressure sores, malnutrition and anaemia.

“I was devastated and could not see how these problems could have developed by accident,” Dr Birrell told the audience at the award presentation.

The police were unable to find anything, but the boy was re-admitted to hospital on a further two occasions over coming years and, after suffering hypothermia and in coma, died.

“I know there was a need to investigate this further, even though it was vigorously discouraged by some staff members,” Dr Birrell said.