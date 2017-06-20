Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Children explore school

LEONGATHA Children’s Centre children visited St Laurence’s Primary School in Leongatha on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Children were welcomed by students and teachers and exposed to daily life at primary school.

The children had a great time mingling with the Prep students during morning tea in the sun, and afterwards enjoyed story time and creating sheep using cups and cotton balls inside a Prep classroom.

Everyone was left with a smile on their face.

Helping hand: from left, Leongatha Children’s Centre children Sophia and Ella enjoyed their day at primary school with St Laurence’s student Taya (middle) on Wednesday.

