Children hunt for fossils
POWLETT River Primary School had a fantastic day exploring the coastal environment of Inverloch last week.
After a visit to the Bunurong Environment Centre to see the shell museum and dinosaur exhibits, the school explored the rock platforms at Flat Rocks.
The junior school – led by marine biologist Tabitha and former teacher Val – studied the life in the rock pools in the intertidal zone.
The senior school – led by Mike Cleeland – went fossil hunting and were successful with several being found, one of which will be sent off to the Melbourne Museum for identification.
