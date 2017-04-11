Children hunt for fossils

POWLETT River Primary School had a fantastic day exploring the coastal environment of Inverloch last week.

After a visit to the Bunurong Environment Centre to see the shell museum and dinosaur exhibits, the school explored the rock platforms at Flat Rocks.

The junior school – led by marine biologist Tabitha and former teacher Val – studied the life in the rock pools in the intertidal zone.

The senior school – led by Mike Cleeland – went fossil hunting and were successful with several being found, one of which will be sent off to the Melbourne Museum for identification.