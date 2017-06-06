Children lend a hand

ST LAURENCE’S Primary School held a crazy hair and pyjama day to raise funds for a girl enduring a brain tumour last Tuesday, May 30.

The girl, Nataya Dunstall, seven, is cousins with St Laurence’s students Braydi and Jayda Simpson.

She was diagnosed with the tumour when she was three and it has continued growing since.

The school community raised $424 for Nataya and her family.

It was Jayda’s idea to organise the crazy hair and pyjama day to raise money for her little cousin.

“Jayda is a very selfless little girl who is kind, with a big heart,” Jayda’s mum Rachel Simpson said.