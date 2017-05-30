Children star on parkrun course

MORE children were seen on the parkrun course last weekend, encouraged by family members to participate.

The event was made possible by eight volunteers who helped the morning to run smoothly.

Also, a big thanks goes to all those who signed up to volunteer over coming weeks.

Today’s full results and a complete event history can be found on the Inverloch parkrun results website.

Male placing:

Glenn Sullivan of Wonthaggi Road Runners was first over the line in 19:51; 52nd time in 118 appearances. Cameron Nagle was second over the line in 20:34. Peter O’Halloran of Knox AC was third over the line in 21:19; was first to finish once before.

Female placing:

Georgia Kaye-Helmot of Crosbie Crew was first (seventh overall) over the line in 22:09; first time in three appearances.

Rachel H. Tattersall of Wonthaggi Road Runners was second (10th overall) over the line in 22:55; as been first to finish on four previous occasions.

Fiona Richardson was third (13th overall) over the line in 24:08; as first to finish once before.

The three highest age grades were recorded by: Glenn Sullivan – 74.31 per cent for the time 19:51 (first overall).

Lily Whitehouse – 73.40 per cent for the time 25:00 (16th overall).

Cathy McKnight – 73.26 percent for the time 26:07 (21st overall).

The female record is held by Charlotte Wilson who recorded a time of 00:18:11 on October 29, 2016.

The male record is held by Stephen Rennick who recorded a time of 00:16:36 on November 22, 2014.

The age grade course record is held by Lavinia Petrie who recorded 106.20 percent (22:03) on November 26, 2016.