Children’s service looks to expand

THE Corner Inlet’s kindergarten and childcare services needs to expand to meet demand.

Prom Coast Centres for Children (PCCC) is a not for profit organisation operating centres at Foster, Fish Creek, Toora and Welshpool.

Foster offers long day care and kindergarten, and Fish Creek, Toora and Welshpool provide kindergarten and pre-kindergarten. After school and a school holiday program for primary school aged children are also offered.

PCCC president Kate Woodward told South Gippsland Shire Council last Wednesday there is high demand for services and a desire to cater for growth.

The Foster centre needs a new room to cater for babies and administration area improvements, and buildings at Toora, Welshpool and Fish Creek need upgrading.

PCCC is investigating integrated kindergarten models to increase enrolments at Foster and working with Foster Primary School to have the outside school hours care service provided by PCCC at the Foster school site.

“It is not appropriate for 10 year old children to be in a kinder setting for outside school hours care,” PCCC president Kate Woodward said.

PCCC is also seeking to build new kindergarten facilities at the sites of the Toora and Welshpool and District primary schools. A council review in 2015 recommended one site to provide a 22 place kindergarten and ancillary services for the towns within five to 10 years.

“We look forward to continuing to work in collaboration with South Gippsland Shire Council and welcome any suggestions,” Ms Woodward said.

Welshpool and District Primary School principal Gabbi Boyd – also a PCCC committee member – welcomed the proposal.

“We are extremely happy for this to go ahead as a two co-existing centres,” she said, noting she had inspected other sites where kindergarten and primary school services were provided on the school site.

“It is something that is viable.”

Kindergarten services are now offered at Toora and Welshpool kindergartens on alternate weeks.

Families in remote communities are facing high costs in travelling to Foster for long day care.

PCCC employs 30 staff, including trainees and apprentices, and has been in operation since 2014 when the previous administrator, UnitingCare Gippsland, withdrew.