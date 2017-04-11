Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Chilly end for Stony races

A COLD front affected crowd numbers for the last race meeting for Stony Creek Racing Club on Monday, April10.
Rugging up was the order of the day for those who attended but there was plenty on offer for those who made the effort including a return of the very popular Wild Action Zoo, pony rides and the popular Kelly Sports.
A small crowd attended which was hard to judge as many ventured indoors to make use of the dining rooms and bars on course.

Zoo land: getting up close with a Stump Tail Lizard from Wild Action Zoo were Phoenix, Carly and Tilly Krausz of Leongatha. They are pictured with handler, Deanna Howell.

